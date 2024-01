En 2024 el turismo internacional alcanzará los niveles registrados antes de la pandemia

🌐Just in: UNWTO World Tourism Barometer shows arrivals hit 88% of pre-pandemic levels in 2023, with 1.3 billion international arrivals. Expect a full recovery by end-2024, fuelled by pent-up demand, improved connectivity, and resilient Asian markets🔄



