Los hermanos Benavides cumplieron un buen rendimiento en el Dakar

Stage 4️⃣ - Bikes 🏍



Provisional top 3 after 126km:

1️⃣ Nacho Cornejo ⏱1:11:22

2️⃣ Luciano Benavides ⏱+49''

3️⃣ Kevin Benavides ⏱+1'29''



Overall runner-up takes the lead on stage 4!



Follow the race live 👉https://t.co/BrruP0oEtI#Dakar2024 pic.twitter.com/XJJwbJ61AF