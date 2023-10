El primer ministro británico evitó señalar responsables del ataque al hospital de Gaza

We are all shocked by the scenes at the al-Ahli Arab Hospital. Our intelligence services are rapidly analysing the evidence to independently establish the facts. pic.twitter.com/qUTVPvUoBa

Last night, too many jumped to conclusions around the tragic loss of life at Al Ahli hospital.



Getting this wrong would put even more lives at risk.



Wait for the facts, report them clearly and accurately.



Cool heads must prevail.