Colapinto ganó la Sprint Race de la F3

Our penultimate points-scorers of the season! Full classification and timings ⏱️ https://t.co/xAX6ElVLJb #ItalianGP #F3 pic.twitter.com/Gd9aZ5tBqd

The history books will show @FranColapinto won from reverse-grid pole... but the race was anything but straightforward!



Catch up on a fantastic Sprint Race 📰#ItalianGP #F3 https://t.co/Ht2n26hbiR