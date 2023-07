Pedro Cachín sorprendió en Gstaad tras vencer al máximo favorito

In just over one hour @jpvarillas reaches his 2nd quarterfinals at #EFGSwissOpenGstaad after doing the same as a qualifier last year. Today he defeats @facubagnis 6:2 6:1. #ATPGstaad #Gstaad #ATP #ATP250

📷Bastian Parada / PBF-Studio pic.twitter.com/8QssWhwXMc