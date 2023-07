Taiana visitó una empresa aeronáutica india con eje en una "cooperación productiva"

#iDEX was delighted to host Hon’ble Argentine Defence Minister @JorgeTaiana@MindefArg at @Mach33_aero 🇮🇳🤝🇦🇷



13 #iDEX winners showcased their cutting-edge products, highlighting Indigenous Innovations in the Defence sector followed by productive talks on #iDEX framework. pic.twitter.com/3WaV0t0v8q