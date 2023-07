Eligieron a un alcalde de extrema derecha en Alemania

🇩🇪#Germany, Raguhn-Jeßnitz mayoral election results (2nd round):



Loth (AFD): 51,1 %✅

Naumann (-): 48,9 %



Hannes Loth is the first AFD candidate ever elected as Mayor. The far-right Mayor will lead Raguhn-Jeßnitz, a city of less than 10 000 inhabitants. pic.twitter.com/eo4Vu2EEej