España sufre su primera ola de calor del verano

The summer of 2022 (June-August) in Europe 🌍 was the warmest on record☀️. However, it's important to keep in mind that not all places experience the same rate of temperature increase 🌡️.

#State of the Climate in Europe 2022 report available now: https://t.co/jlwJEbp6Qr pic.twitter.com/HEA5h2L2bE