Prevén una desaceleración global con recesiones "leves" en EEUU, Reino Unido y Alemania

The global speculative-grade corporate default rate will rise to 4.5% at the end of 2023 and to 4.9% by the end of April 2024, under Moody’s baseline scenario, amid slowing growth, sticky inflation and tighter financing conditions. 👉 See more on defaults: https://t.co/vXzWizuv7v pic.twitter.com/thjGngR7LU