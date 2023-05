Hay 50 millones de personas en el mundo que viven bajo formas de "esclavitud moderna"

Did you know that modern slavery is embedded in supply chains across industries producing items we buy every day?​ @walkfree 's #GlobalSlaveryIndex shines a light on exploitation, empowering industries & governments to increase & improve their responses to combat modern slavery! pic.twitter.com/iLaK1Z2r6H

“Let the data and the expertise you hear today remind us all of the growing and urgent need to prioritise combating #modernslavery – and urge leaders to move from apathy to action.” - @graceaforrest pic.twitter.com/5jPdx4YuUX