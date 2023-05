Para Prigioni, el Preclasificatorio Olímpico "es nuestro Mundial"

Five nations have been announced to host August's FIBA @Olympics Pre-Qualifying Tournaments with a further Asian host to be confirmed at a later date.



📍 Argentina 🇦🇷

📍 Tallinn, Estonia 🇪🇪

📍 Lagos, Nigeria 🇳🇬

📍 Gliwice, Poland 🇵🇱

📍 Istanbul, Turkey 🇹🇷 https://t.co/21Y4LuZLHX