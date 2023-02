Yoko Ono: cumple 90 años la vanguardista que carga con demasiados estigmas

HAPPY BIRTHDAY YOKO!

To celebrate Yoko Ono’s 90th birthday on 18 Feb 2023, @SeanOnoLennon has made a virtual ‘Wish Tree’ for people all over the world to post their wishes online and (in association with @OneTreePlanted) plant real trees in Yoko’s honor.https://t.co/TRZsPoh8l5 pic.twitter.com/YPu8akoqFP