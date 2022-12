Assange no podrá participar de modo remoto en la entrega de un premio de la UE

BREAKING: Belmarsh Prison refuses permission for Julian Assange to participate in European Parliaments Sakharov Prize Award today



Julian Assange's wife to attend on husbands' behalf - Today 9.30am CET/ 8.30am GMT



Live Stream: https://t.co/YEXZY2jvKb #FreeAssangeNOW @Europarl_EN pic.twitter.com/2loOAkXTo7