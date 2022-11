Tres nuevos muertos en la represión de protestas en Irán

Three Kurdish citizens from Bagh-e Malek city in Khuzistan province, named Mohammad Javad Kurdi, Arsalan Kurdi, and Mustafa Kurdi, were abducted by IRI forces during the uprisings in this city on November 17, 2022.#MahsaAmini#JinaAmini#IranRevoIution2022 pic.twitter.com/4OWThdOuv7