Biden llamó a "mejorar las ambiciones climáticas" y ratificó promesa de reducción de gases

The climate crisis is about human, economic, environmental, and national security. But with innovation and cooperation, I know the COP27 will deliver a better world for all of our children. It was my honor to once more participate in this summit at this pivotal moment.

The climate challenges we face are great, but our capacity is greater.



The global leaders of the COP27 must reach out and take the future in our hands to make the world we wish to see and that we know we need – and preserve our planet for generations yet to come.