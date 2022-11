Los primeros días de Musk al frente de Twitter, ¿aumentaron los discursos de odio?

The ADL Center on Extremism has identified a coordinated effort to spread #antisemitic content on @Twitter , explicitly drawing inspiration from @elonmusk 's takeover of the company. In the past 24 hours, over 1200 tweets and retweets have spread antisemitic memes. pic.twitter.com/4mUj5wxQnH

Evidence suggests that bad actors are trying to test the limits on @Twitter. Several posts on 4chan encourage users to amplify derogatory slurs.



For example, over the last 12 hours, the use of the n-word has increased nearly 500% from the previous average. pic.twitter.com/mEqziaWuMF