Instagram presenta fallas en su funcionamiento

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown

Yes. @instagram says account suspended. As a result it is asking for email ID and phone number.



No warning, no clarity. Meta opaque as always.



Please be careful before sharing any personal details. https://t.co/eDJLsJXkti pic.twitter.com/BmtBGGPBDv