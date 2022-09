EEUU declaró la emergencia por la tormenta tropical Ian que amenaza con convertirse en huracán

5pm EDT key messages for #Ian : Heavy rain causing flooding and mudslides in areas of high terrain are possible over Jamaica and Cuba. Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are expected in portions of western Cuba by late Monday. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/ckC2vXXJIe

11:30AM SEPT 25th: We're starting to see clouds roll in after a mostly sunny morning. There will be a chance for scattered showers & t-storms across South FL starting along the Atlantic Coast early this afternoon. Most activity will be in the interior later today. #flwx pic.twitter.com/h6cILppPlq