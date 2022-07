Expertos advirtieron que la ola de calor marina en el Mediterráneo amenaza los ecosistemas

🔥🌊🥵From the Balearic Sea to Sardinia, as well as east of Corsica and throughout the Tyrrhenian Sea, exceptional surface temperatures of between 28 and 30°C can be observed through our digital ocean grid.

Learn more ➡️https://t.co/N3y1sqmYAs#heatwaves #canicule pic.twitter.com/sKR3KNOG8m