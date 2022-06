Al menos siete muertos por un alud en la India: hay decenas de desaparecidos

Extremely saddened to hear about unfortunate landslide from intermittent rain at Tupul Yard Railway Construction camp, Noney District, Manipur. Deepest condolences to bereaved families who lost their closed ones in this tragedy. Prayers for speedy recovery of injured persons. pic.twitter.com/9Buce7gL7D

Just received a call from Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to review the situation of the tragic landslide that happened today. We are immensely thankful for his deep concerns and assuring all possible assistance.



A team of NDRF has already reached the site.@PMOIndia