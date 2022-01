Identifican un factor de riesgo vinculado a la pérdida del olfato en casos de coronavirus

Out of 23andMe’s covid genetics group - GWAS on the loss of smell in covid.

UGT2A1/UGT2A2 are genes for a family of enzymes involved in “clearing” odorant receptors to allow new odorant binding - maybe explains both loss and the weird “replacement” smells. https://t.co/9omFsYfBFI pic.twitter.com/HCUGQnDTA0