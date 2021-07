Por qué la variante Delta preocupa al mundo y pone en alerta a los sistemas sanitarios

Much of the increase in #COVID19 cases 🌍 is being driven by the highly-transmissible Delta variant. To control it, we need:

-stronger surveillance

-more strategic testing

-patients to receive early clinical care

-well-trained & well-protected 👨‍⚕️👩‍⚕️

-more R&D

